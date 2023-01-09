montoya 2.jpg

Clifton Mayor Luis Montoya is seen here next to a portrait of Clifton Train Depot in the Town Council chambers.

“It’s been long enough. It’s time for someone else to take over the reins,” said Luis Montoya, 75, after announcing his plans to step down as mayor on Thursday.

Montoya assumed the mayorship from the previous mayor who passed away in 2018. Montoya had been vice mayor of Clifton since 2016 and was first elected to the town council in 2012. Before his work on the council, he was the superintendent of Clifton Unified School District for 23 years. He’d been employed as the Clifton High School principal for two years and retired from the school administration in 2002.

mayor montoya.JPG

Clifton Mayor Luis Montoya is shown here during a June 2021 Town Council meeting.

