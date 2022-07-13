Morales becomes 1st female superintendent of Morenci Schools

The ninth superintendent to lead the Morenci School District is also the first woman to hold the job in its 120-year history.
Jennifer Morales assumed the superintendent’s position on July 1. She is a Morenci High grad with roots in Greenlee County that span three generations, according to a press release from the district.
Her experience includes working for Morenci Schools for the past 25 years. After graduating from Northern Arizona University, she began her career as a second-grade teacher. Since then, she has earned a master’s degree in education administration and served as Fairbanks assistant principal, Metcalf Elementary principal and assistant superintendent.
Ron Campbell, Morenci governing board president, noted that selecting Morales was an easy and unanimous choice.
“Jennifer has been an outstanding leader at every level,” he said. “Her passion and enthusiasm are contagious and will serve Morenci Schools well.”
Morales is heavily vested in Morenci School District, the release said. Husband Benji Morales also graduated from Morenci High School, as did her three children, Taylor, Jason and Paige. She also has three grandchildren, two of whom are currently attending Morenci Schools.
Retired Superintendent David Woodall observed that Jennifer Morales knows the district’s students and staff and has a strong feel for the culture and values that are the foundation of Morenci Schools.
“Morenci is very fortunate to have a leader of Jennifer’s caliber,” he added.
“I am truly honored and blessed to be presented with this opportunity,” Morales said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the amazing students, staff, parents and the community to ensure Morenci School District maintains its strong commitment to academic excellence and student success, both in and out of the classroom.”