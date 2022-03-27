More than a week after 12-year-old Betty Taylor went missing from her Safford neighborhood, Graham County Sheriff’s deputies aren’t much closer to finding her.
Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said Sunday they have spent the past week following up on leads, many from social media, “but most of them have not led us anywhere.”
On Monday, he said a tip over the weekend out of Tucson that a missing girl had been spotted turned out to be an older teenager and unrelated to the Safford case.
Betty Taylor left home Sunday, March 20, about 11 a.m. after telling her father she was going on a walk.
“She’s just disappeared. She was out walking and then was gone,” said her aunt, Jenee Parrish, who lives in Kansas.
The girl recently moved to Thunderbird Mobile Estates with her father, Justin Taylor, and has a brother here. Her mother, Bonnie Jones, and Betty’s twin sister live in Kansas.
Her mother posted Sunday on her Facebook page that she was heading to Arizona in a rental car, posting fliers along the way.
“We’re gonna bring you home my Beautiful Betty Taylor! Wherever you are, pray and know that God will rescue you and bring you safely home! I love you so much! Hang in there baby girl!” she wrote.
A new flier the family posted online said, “it is not known if she is trying to return to Kansas.”
Jones said in media reports that her daughter had many friends on social media who the family were not comfortable with it. She said her daughter has her friends hidden on her social media so the family can’t identify them. She also said Betty struggled in school and had anxiety over attending.
Betty is described as 5-foot-5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, a baseball cap with neon colors, blue jeans and turquoise and pink Vans shoes, possibly with a purple Van’s Sports backpack.
The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (928) 428-3141 or 911 if immediate assistance is needed.