7-11-23 Morenci FMI garage.JPG

One of the main attractions at the Morenci July 4 parade was this huge float put together by the Freeport McMoran Inc. garage.

 PHOTO WALT MARES
7-11-23 Photo Morenci grand marshall.JPG

Morenci High School 1966 graduate Joe Sorrelman was the grand marshal of the 2023 Morenci July 4 parade. He was part of the famed "Morenci 9" — nine MHS graduates who together joined the U.S. Marines on July 4 and all served in the Vietnam War. Only three made it back home alive. The other two who returned, Michael Cranford and Leroy Cisneros, have since died. Their story has appeared in a book and on film.

He is a renowned U.S. Marine who fought in the Vietnam War and made it back home to Morenci. He personifies the saying "Once a Marine, always a Marine."

There was cheering and applause as Grand Marshal Joe Sorrelman, standing in the bed of an older model Jeep, passed by at Morenci's 2023 Fourth of July Parade. Sorrelman is the last surviving member of the "Morenci 9" — nine 1966 graduates from Morenci High School who all enlisted in the Marine Corps as a group on July 4. 

7-11-23 Photo Morenci Starbuckfloat.JPG

The colorful Morenci Starbucks float captured the attention of the July 4 parade crowd. 

