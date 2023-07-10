Morenci High School 1966 graduate Joe Sorrelman was the grand marshal of the 2023 Morenci July 4 parade. He was part of the famed "Morenci 9" — nine MHS graduates who together joined the U.S. Marines on July 4 and all served in the Vietnam War. Only three made it back home alive. The other two who returned, Michael Cranford and Leroy Cisneros, have since died. Their story has appeared in a book and on film.
He is a renowned U.S. Marine who fought in the Vietnam War and made it back home to Morenci. He personifies the saying "Once a Marine, always a Marine."
There was cheering and applause as Grand Marshal Joe Sorrelman, standing in the bed of an older model Jeep, passed by at Morenci's 2023 Fourth of July Parade. Sorrelman is the last surviving member of the "Morenci 9" — nine 1966 graduates from Morenci High School who all enlisted in the Marine Corps as a group on July 4.
Sorrelman was one of many participants in this year's parade. Two that particularly drew attention were the highly colorful Starbucks coffee shop entry and the FMI Garage. Those folks went all out in producing a huge float on which there was an old-style cannon, something resembling the kind of artillery used during the 1860s American Civil War. Garage members said the cannon actually works. It is reportedly being donated to a local veterans group and will be located alongside a similar cannon at Veterans Park in Clifton.
There was a sea of people on each side of Burro Alley wearing red, blue or white and some clothing displayed all three colors. That went well with the many American flags on the parade route.
Children — there were many along the parade route. All were dressed in red, white, blue or all three patriotic colors. They were obviously delighted when folks on the float tossed candy to the sidelines. The candy was thrown far enough from floats that there was no possibility of any kids being injured.
A strong sense of patriotism was evident as the Color Guard from American Legion Post 28-Clifton led the parade. An elderly man wearing a Vietnam Veteran ball cap said the sight of the guard caused him to choke up. His eyes were wet as he spoke. A woman gave him some tissue to dry his cheeks.
The Morenci 9 story was documented in major U.S. magazines, on film and in a book "The Morenci Marines," by Kyle Longley. The book is lengthy and in-depth. One of the book's basic subjects is "A tale of Small Town America and the Vietnam War." There were many others from Greenlee County who served in Vietnam. There were other war casualties from Greenlee, but the focus on the Morenci 9 is the story's uniqueness.
The nine enlistees from Morenci were all sent to Vietnam. It was during their enlistment that some of the heaviest fighting of the war occurred. Only three of the nine made it home alive. The six who were lost were killed at different times. The Morenci community experienced a string of funerals.
Along with Sorrelman, Mike Cranford and Leroy Cisneros made it home. Cranford and Cisneros have since passed away.
The rest of Morenci's July 4 activities went pretty well as in the past. Hundreds of people descended at one end of the Morenci Plaza Loop adjacent to the Morenci Community Center, library and theater. Food trucks kept folks fed and the celebration went well into the night. It was capped off by the traditional fireworks provided by the Morenci Fire Association. There were comments from the crowd that this year's fireworks display was bigger and longer than in the past.
The display was quite visible from Clifton located in a canyon below Morenci.