Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that public schools will be re-opening late this summer, but exactly what that will look like remains a big question.
Morenci Schools Superintendent David Woodall said it will likely be July 1 before parents and teachers know if their students will be returning to normal school operations.
"Right now we are planning on a normal school opening, but throughout the COVID pandemic information changes so quickly that we've found out that you sit down and make a plan this week and next week it's irrelevant," Woodall said.
He said his administrative team is going to be meeting soon to discuss "what some practices might look like on returning to school and what our options might be."
"I think it's a real guessing game right now. We have to plan on normal reopening and then have theories about the 'What ifs. What if we have to drastically reduce class sizes or what if we have to go back to a learning distance platform'? he said.
Over the coming weeks, he'll be watching the COVID-19 numbers right along with the rest of the nation, he said.
"It's real hard to sit here today and say what we're going to be doing on July 29, which is our first day of school," he said.
Duncan Unified School Superintendent D. Eldon Merrell shared similar thoughts.
"A lot will be determined by the severity of the cases in your area," he said. "Up north on the Navajo reservation is going to look way different than Duncan, Arizona."
Just like at the beginning of the pandemic, what the district tells parents now could be "obsolete" the next day, Merrell said. As a result, it will probably be mid-July before parents will get more information.
Duncan schools begin Aug. 5.
As for sports, Merrell said student athletes are working out individually, but no teams or coaches are gathering.
Woodall said Morenci students and coaches are proceeding cautiously. The kids are participating in strength training and conditioning and making sure not to come into contact with each other.
"We're going to try to make sure our kids are in good physical condition without them getting in each other's faces right now," Woodall said.
This whole thing has been quite an experience, he said.
"I've been a superintendent many years and like everyone else, we're going through growth and learning curve," he said. "I'm not sure I know what the right answer always is, but we're trying to proceed cautiously and try to keep things as normal as we can."
The governor and Cara Christ, his health director, acknowledged the risk of having children together in classrooms. That's why schools were shuttered on March 15.
But Christ said it isn't that simple.
"There's a lot of public health reasons why we would want kids in school,'' she said. "They provide a lot more services than just education.''
That, Christ said, includes things like nutrition services. Anyway, she said, there are ways to reduce risks, ranging from more frequent disinfection of surfaces to not having students gather for assemblies and lunches.
Ducey defended the decision to make that announcement on Thursday, even with the state still in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls Phase 1. That involves not just social distancing but also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 in any one place.
"We need parents and teachers and superintendents to be prepared,'' he said.
The announcement came as the governor acknowledged that there has been an upward tick in the percent of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive. It went from 5.1 percent for the period ending May 10 to 6 percent a week after that and 6.8 percent for the most recent week. Still, Ducey said he remains optimistic.
"If you look at this chart you can possibly see the beginning of a downward trend,'' Ducey said.
"The trend is not here yet,'' the governor conceded. And then there's the fact that it can take up to seven days for the state to get complete numbers from laboratories.
"This is something that we'll continue to monitor,'' he said.
Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services, contributed to this report.