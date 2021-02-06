morencibee.jpeg
The Greenlee County Spelling Bee will be held in Duncan on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Ten Morenci students, plus two alternates, qualified for the bee, including: Katelyn Moritzky, Breann Roybal, Arwa Abdulqader, Robert Cobos, Isabella Leyba, Emily Lewis, Brian Clark, Aliyah Lopez, Alannah Suarez, Leighton Colvin, Bryden Herrera and Camden Ehrlich.

