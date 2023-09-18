A large banner in the Morenci Community Center encourages folks to participate in a challenge to climb and descend an outdoor staircase and a rock climbing wall in the center. The event's purpose was to challenge people to donate time, effort and money in observance of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on and destruction of New York City's World Trade Center. Spearheaded by the Morenci Fire Association, the event raised funds for the Clifton and Duncan fire departments.
Some folks climb while others descend a staircase leading from the Morenci Community Center parking lot to Burro Alley in Morenci during the 9/11 Memorial Climb Challenge. The stairway and a rock wall used for climbing in the Morenci Fitness Center were used to simulate the efforts of firefighters who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attack in New York City. A majority of the climbers were members of the Morenci Fire Association, some of whom wore their full firefighting gear.
The Morenci Community Center paid homage to the events of Sept. 11, 2001, for the first time by initiating the “Never Forget” 9/11 Memorial Climb Challenge.
The purpose was to “honor and remember those lost, and to support our first responders who protect and serve.” Proceeds from the event went to local first responders, including the Clifton and Duncan fire departments.
Dozens of people participated in the grueling challenge. Goals included climbing the rock wall in the Community Center 60 times, intended to approximate the height of the World Trade Center Tower. In addition, participants completed a program on the stair climber called One World Trade Center.
The program was designed to approximate the number of flights in the World Trade Center facing first responders on 9/11. Finally, participants attempted to climb 99 times up and down the outdoor staircase in the Morenci Community Center parking lot, again to approximate the number of flights facing first responders on 9/11. Many of the first responders who participated in the outdoor challege did so wearing their full firefighter gear, despite the heat.
Casey Russell, one of the participants, commented that she had been training for the past two weeks, and that she felt “great that I finished.” She added that she felt it was the least she could do to honor the sacrifice for the first responders who lost their lives in the World Trade Center attack.
