A large banner in the Morenci Community Center encourages folks to participate in a challenge to climb and descend an outdoor staircase and a rock climbing wall in the center. The event's purpose was to challenge people to donate time, effort and money in observance of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on and destruction of New York City's World Trade Center. Spearheaded by the Morenci Fire Association, the event raised funds for the Clifton and Duncan fire departments.

The Morenci Community Center paid homage to the events of Sept. 11, 2001, for the first time by initiating the “Never Forget” 9/11 Memorial Climb Challenge.

The purpose was to “honor and remember those lost, and to support our first responders who protect and serve.” Proceeds from the event went to local first responders, including the Clifton and Duncan fire departments.

Some folks climb while others descend a staircase leading from the Morenci Community Center parking lot to Burro Alley in Morenci during the 9/11 Memorial Climb Challenge. The stairway and a rock wall used for climbing in the Morenci Fitness Center were used to simulate the efforts of firefighters who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attack in New York City. A majority of the climbers were members of the Morenci Fire Association, some of whom wore their full firefighting gear.

