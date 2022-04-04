This week Brendon Enriquez will sign his letter of intent to play football at Western New Mexico University.
The standout Morenci senior is the first football player in his class, and the first in several years, to move on to the collegiate level.
Enriquez comes from a family of athletes and started playing flag football when he was 6 or 7 years old, he said last weekend in an interview at his high school stadium.
He remembers watching his cousin, and fellow Morenci graduate, Frank Ogas play at Arizona State University and seeing how much faster the speed of the game was at that level. His goal was to get there.
He ran track through high school and wrestled up to his senior year, but football was always the passion. He was a major force for the Wildcats, leading them to a 8-2 overall record last season. They lost 28-14 to Arizona Lutheran in the 2A state championship last November.
“He’s great kid,” Morenci football coach Joe Garcia said. “He’s very coachable and a hard worker. I can’t say enough positive things about him.”
Enriquez ended up with around 14 offers to continue playing at the college level. His shortlist included Hastings College in Nebraska and Clarke University in Iowa.
“Then Western New Mexico was actually the very last offer that I got,” he said. “It was very late in the process.”
The decision at that point was easy, Enriquez said.
“It’s just a good fit. The town, the university, there’s a good teacher-to-student ratio. It was a good connection for me,” he said.
Enriquez will enter the program as a safety but expects to bounce around the Mustang secondary as needed.
He plans to major in kinesiology on his way to a career in athletic training. “I love the game too much to not be around it,” he said.
But the biggest draw to Silver City was his family connection, Enriquez said.
“A lot of my family have played collegiate sports there. My uncle was a linebacker there and my other uncle, Frank Ogas, played baseball there,” he said. “So it’s special to continue the legacy there in Silver and make my family proud.”
Family has been a guiding force for Enriquez his whole life. When he got the news from Western New Mexico, his first call was to his cousin Frank, who’s now on the coaching staff for the University of Florida Gators.
“His response was “Hell yeah! You put in the work, now go and prove yourself,” Enriquez said. “... I look up to my family. They’ve been there my whole life and helped me through my ups and downs, and kept me on the right path. So I owe a lot to them.”