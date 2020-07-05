Fireworks sparked a fire that threatened a home in Morenci Saturday night.
Acting Morenci Fire Chief Duane Turner said fireworks caught the backyard of a residence on fire just before 8 p.m.
The owners of the residence weren't home, but neighbors used a hose to help beat down the flames until firefighters arrived, Turner said.
He didn't have an estimate of damage, but said the plastic paneling on the house melted.
The fire began before the community's fireworks show, Turner said.
While Turner said teens may have caused the fire, a bystander said adults accidentally set the blaze using what turned out to be defective fireworks.