locomotive

The 1880s locomotive at the lower end of the Morenci Plaza is brightly decorated as is the Christmas tree adjacent to it. Above the locomotive is a full moon partially covered by clouds.The area around the lower loop is brightly decorated to highlight the Christmas holiday.

There is a copper-colored plaque on the ore car attached to it — a baby gauge locomotive.

The plaque tells how the locomotive is more than a century old built in the 1880s or ’90s. Today it stands not only as a relic but also a very important role it played in the copper mining history of Morenci and Clifton.

Kids on locomotive

Children enjoy the well-decorated baby gauge locomotive in the Morenci Plaza Lower Loop. The locomotive is more than a century old.

Tags

Load comments