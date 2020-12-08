A woman accused of conspiring to kill her former husband could be sentenced to up to 33.75 years in prison after entering a plea agreement in Greenlee County Superior Court.
Georgina Misener pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and second-degree murder in the February death of Matthew Misener, the 35-year-old father of her three children.
She could be placed on probation or receive up to 8.75 years in prison on the conspiracy count and she's facing 10-25 years on the murder charge, said Greenlee County Attorney Jeremy Ford. It will be up to the judge to determine if the sentences are concurrent or consecutive.
Misener, who had been facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5.
Clifton police said at the time of Misener's arrest they’d found electronic communications between her and Eduardo Montano Jr. coordinating the murder.
According to court documents, Montano, a Tucson resident, told officials he and Misener conspired to keep Matthew Misener away from a court hearing by placing him “in reasonable apprehension of imminent serious physical injury” and if that failed, he’d cause serious physical injury to him.
Montano admitted he drove to Greenlee County and laid in wait for Matthew Misener, a Morenci mine mechanic, on Highway 191 on Feb. 10. He confessed to shooting Misener with a 9 mm handgun multiple times, killing him.
Montano pleaded guilty to the same charges as Georgina Misener and was sentenced in September 33.75 years.