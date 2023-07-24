Morenci native Nick Tellez announces run for Legislature

 PHOTO SUSAN BREEN

Former Graham County restaurateur Nick Tellez recently told a gathering of Greenlee County Democrats that he intends to run for a Arizona House of Representatives seat in District 19.

Tellez gave a campaign preview July 20 at a Greenlee County Democrat lemonade social held at the Clifton Train Depot. About a dozen persons attended.

