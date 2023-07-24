Morenci native Nick Tellez announces run for Legislature

Former Graham County restaurateur Nick Tellez recently told a gathering of Greenlee County Democrats that he intends to run for a Arizona House of Representatives seat in District 19.
Tellez gave a campaign preview July 20 at a Greenlee County Democrat lemonade social held at the Clifton Train Depot. About a dozen persons attended.
Tellez is a longtime Graham County resident. Most recently he owned and operated La Paloma Mexican restaurant in Solomon. He was about a month into his term as president of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce in February when he unexpectedly closed his business and resigned his position with the chamber. At the time, he attributed the move to rising costs of food and labor.
In addition to serving multiple roles with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, Tellez has served as president of the Solomon school board and as county director for Graham within the Arizona School Boards Association.
He currently serves as digital director of the Graham County Boys & Girls Club.
Tellez pointed to what he referred to as a strong family connection to Graham and Greenlee. He was born in Morenci, in the area now referred to as Old Morenci, which no longer exists. His family soon moved to Solomon, where Tellez grew up.
He played football in high school and spoke Thursday of friendships he cultivated there and how he protected some schoolmates from being bullied.
He also recounted how his father was able to succeed as compared to his grandfather who worked as a ranch hand and whose wife died at an early age leaving 13 children. It was left up mostly to the eldest children "to figure things out," Tellez told the audience.
He said his father was fortunate to obtain a strong education, including graduation from college. He served in the U.S. Armed Forces and later worked for the Phelps Dodge mining company for 44 years before retiring.
Along with listing some of his accomplishments Tellez said there definitely needs to be a change for Graham and Greenlee in state Legislature representation. He said he hopes to bring that change.
He said he has always placed a strong emphasis on education and will continue to do so. He expressed concerns about Arizona's universal school voucher program, passed by Republicans in the Legislature and included in the current state budget.