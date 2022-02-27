The Morenci Wildcats won their second Division IV state championship in a row on Saturday and their fourth since 2016.
The Wildcats — 46-1 over the past two seasons — didn’t show the dominance of a year ago, but were good enough to win with 201.5 points followed by Yuma Catholic (175.5), Mogollon (148), Arizona Lutheran (113) and Winslow (110) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Morenci and Yuma Catholic each had six wrestlers on the top side of the bracket headed into the semifinals on Friday, though Yuma had four in the consolation to Morenci’s one. But the Wildcats outpaced the Shamrocks in the semis, landing all six wrestlers into Saturday night’s championship while the Shamrocks got two into the finals.
“It looked like we were dead in the water there for a minute,” Coach Casey Woodall said. “But these guys just refused to give and and kept fighting. This team overcame a lot of adversity this season so for them to do it one last time was fitting, they are a very gritty bunch of kids.”
On Saturday, Jordan Anaya got a big win to punch into the third place match combined with Morenci going five-for-six sot hold on for the win.
Morenci had seven place at state, with sophomores Breck Williams (113 lbs.), Noah Torres (126 lbs.) and John Provencio (138 lbs.) capturing state titles. They were joined on top of the podium by seniors Jericho Sanchez (285 lbs.) and Cody Torres (152 lbs.).
Senior Shawn Hudman placed second at 144 lbs. behind Arizona Lutheran’s Cam Jordan, and Anaya finished his junior campaign with a fourth-place finish.
Also scoring points for the ‘Cats were Trent Nelson, Martin Smith, Kaiden Summer, Andrew Chavez, Hollis Corbell and Trez Rodriguez.
Ari Sarret also took third in the 100 lbs. girls division becoming Morenci’s first female three-time state placer.