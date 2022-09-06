Although he passed away in 2007, LeRoy Saiz lives on through the silver jewelry he crafted in Morenci.

Using bits of copper spatter, local Arizona turquoise, and hand-cut lettering and images, his style was distinctive.

A large piece of Morenci turquoise is the centerpiece of this bracelet, the first Leroy Saiz made for his wife.
Leroy Saiz's brother Moose has a collection of the deceased Morenci artist's work, showcasing a wide range of styles.
Leroy Saiz's famous maker's mark, that earned him the name of Two Feathers on the reservation.
Former Morenci silversmith Leroy Saiz was often asked to make trophy and commemorative buckles for sports teams and individuals. 
Leroy Saiz's daughter Donna Grove shared this photo of a concho belt that her father and brother Chris Saiz crafted. 
These buckles are in the personal collection of Leroy Saiz's brother, Moose.

