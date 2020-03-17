An 8-2 win at Willcox cured some early ills for the Morenci Wildcat softball varsity March 10.
“It was a big win because we just had two tough losses so we brought it back and we’re back in it,” said sophomore catcher Devanie Medina, who went 2-4 with a two-run single that started the scoring in the first inning for Morenci (1-2). They led just 4-2 before a three-run rally in the sixth inning blew it open.
“It’s a huge win,” head coach Joe Garcia said. “Willcox is a great team. Beating a team like this on their home field is a big win for our program.”
Willcox (1-2) is also off to a rough start thanks to the setback at home.
“It wasn’t a big loss for us,” head coach Trevor Ward said. “We had four freshman on the field after we had our junior first baseman hurt in pre-game. We had to move positions to cover that spot and move around our batting order.”
The Cowgirls battled back from the early 2-0 deficit and had drawn to as close as 3-2 after four innings.
“We adapted well and are just as good as Morenci,” the coach said. “But we need timely hits.”
Instead, the Cowgirls, despite nine hits, including four doubles in the game, left nine runners on base.
Plus, they committed two errors to aid Morenci’s clinching three-run rally in the sixth.
Morenci had just seven hits on their side, but were aided by six walks and six errors. Senior lead-off hitter Brigid Silvester went 2-5 to complement Medina’s big night.
“We all worked together as a team,” Medina said. “Me and (battery mate) Lanae Leonard kept our heads in the game and all the girls just shook off all our mistakes and we continued battling.”
The battles will continue Friday at Bisbee (0-1) and next Tuesday for a home game with Thatcher (2-0)tracker now.