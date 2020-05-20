A 23-year-old Morenci woman died early Tuesday morning in a rollover accident authorities think may have been alcohol-related.
Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner said Gabrielle Tavison was driving a 2019 Can Am Defender containing five passengers when it rolled shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators believe it rolled while racing around a tree at the San Francisco River crossing near the corrals in Morenci, Sumner said. Tavison sustained a head injury and died at the scene.
Her passengers sustained minor injuries, he said.
Investigators found evidence at the scene that leads them to believe alcohol was a factor, but it will be awhile for toxicology results, he said.