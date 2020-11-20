5f9dccc6d2566.image.jpg

Morenci's Daylen Johnson and his teammates won't get to play in the 2A state playoffs tonight because an opponent has tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest are in quarantine.

 Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to The Copper Era

Tonight's Morenci High School's 2A state playoff game against Sequoia Pathways has been cancelled.

According to Coach Frank Ogas, Sequoia cancelled because a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest of the players are in quarantine.

