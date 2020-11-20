Tonight's Morenci High School's 2A state playoff game against Sequoia Pathways has been cancelled.
According to Coach Frank Ogas, Sequoia cancelled because a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest of the players are in quarantine.
