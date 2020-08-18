The Mount Graham Safe House has seen a 40 percent drop in clients compared to the last seven months of last year and executive director Jeanette Aston is worried.
Felicia Herbert, an outreach coordinator and victim advocate at the shelter, said last year the shelter helped 176 domestic violence victims between January 1 and July 31. This year that number is only 106.
“I find it very concerning because not only are they staying with their abusers when they potentially want out, but because jobs are low right there’s a potential for a higher stress level in the house because of lack of jobs and COVID,” Aston said. “Everyone’s trapped in the house and there’s no school, so the kids are there, too, so I’m thinking there’s a potential for a more dangerous situation than existed before because of the added stress in these households.”
Because of COVID-19, volunteers and staff from the shelter haven’t been out in the community as much spreading the word about the services they provide. The annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in October and a fundraising event at Jerry’s Restaurant normally held the same month are on hold right now because of the pandemic.
As a result, the women are reaching out to the media to let people know they are still open and still offering services — even to people who are under the weather.
“If you don’t feel well, that’s not a reason to not come in,” Aston said. “We’re still here to help.”
The safe house opened in 1995 as a three-bedroom shelter with just 10 beds. It now has 32 beds and is a full-service shelter. They shelter have a $700,000 annual budget, thanks to grant funding and community donations.
Victims are advised of their legal rights under the law and provided shelter, food and clothing. A case plan is developed and an advocate is assigned to help them with such things as obtaining orders of protection, job applications, school registration and applying for services through the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
The average person stays about 120 days.
While the shelter continues to receive donations everyday, Herbert said the shelter can always use diapers and feminine hygiene products.