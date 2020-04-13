The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division is shutting down at 5 p.m. Friday to replace an obsolete computer system. The shutdown will last through Tuesday, April 21.
According to a news release, the shutdown will totally interrupt all services provided at MVD offices, through Authorized Third Party providers and online at ServiceArizona.com.
The introduction of the new computer system has been planned for nearly five years and is required because the current platform used by MVD has elements that are more than 35 years old and are no longer sustainable.
When it becomes operational, the new system will broaden the number and type of services available online any time. The AZ MVD Now application that has been available for several years through ServiceArizona.com will expand to approximately 30 services. It can be accessed at azmvdnow.gov or through ServiceArizona.
Every current Arizona MVD customer already has an AZ MVD Now account waiting to be activated. It’s a free, secure, personal account where customers can add funds to pay for various fees and services. Among the services available are registration renewal, replacing a driver license or identification card, ordering specialty plates, getting a three-day permit, managing insurance, doing title transfers and replacements, scheduling an appointment and much more.
In addition, the changes mean that MVD will now fulfill many services by mail. Documents such as titles, registrations and all license plates will no longer be available at MVD or Authorized Third Party locations but will be sent directly to customers through the mail.
For more information: azdot.gov