Well, Tuesday's snow is long gone in the Gila Valley, but with any luck we'll be able to enjoy looking at the white stuff on Mt. Graham for quite awhile. If not, however, we can always enjoy these shots from Steve Harmon, a maintenance mechanic for the Mt. Graham International Observatory.
