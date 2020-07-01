Can’t we get through a day without being inundated with alleged racial nonsense?
Apparently not.
The ongoing riots and civil disobedience taking place in many of our larger cities, including the nation’s capital, seems to be centered around a central theme — America is inherently racist and has been for 400 years.
The intentional death of a Minneapolis, MN citizen by the hand of a deranged local police officer, was the flash point originally igniting the maelstrom which has violently spread to practically every corner of the country.
Listening to the evening news, one would tend to believe racism is about the only commodity still being manufactured in the United States. Like COVID-19, it’s everywhere.
Now, the auto racing sport of NASCAR has been infected: “Look, there’s a noose hanging in a driver’s garage. A white racist must be on the loose!” someone yelled.
So, squads of cops, FBI, NASCAR officials and inquisitive press reporters showed-up to see what all the commotion was about.
Yep, there was a noose, alright. Plain as day. Hanging right there in the Talladega, Alabama race track garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
Since Bubba is presently the only black full-time driver in NASCAR, it wasn’t difficult to put two-and-two together and arrive at an obvious motive for the crime: Racism, pure and simple. What else could it possibly be?
Well, as it turns out, it wasn’t racism. Not even close.
After a couple of days of intensive investigations, examining the evidence, and interviewing multiple individuals who could have had access to Bubba’s garage area — including Bubba — a conclusion was finally reached.
But by this time, the press had already gone into hysterics. Racism was rampant on the raceway, doing left turns at nearly 200 mph. “Put in a call to Black Lives Matter. This race track must be burned to the ground. And while we’re at it, that offensive Confederate statue over there must be demolished” was sort of the general mood.
Then came comparisons to the Jessie Smollett hate crime hoax — a fake crime cooked-up by Smollett in which he alleged he was physically assaulted by two white men who also tied a noose around his neck — actually turned out to be two Nigerian black brothers. The only crime committed that evening was the scripted and staged event directed by Smollett.
Bubba Wallace, on the other hand, didn’t fake a crime and the noose was hanging in the garage, just as reported.
So, what was all the ruckus?
If the big-brains at NASCAR had only taken a few moments to examine the garage where the noose was supposed to have been discovered, they would have seen a short rope with a small loop on one end. Its purpose? An ordinary pull-rope to help raise and lower the roll-up garage door. Several of the garages have them, and video shows they’ve been around since at least 2017.
The much-maligned noose loop is barely large enough to slip a human hand through. Not a human neck.
Nevertheless, the bogus story made for good press for a while and further exaggerated the horrors of the phony racist environment we are all engulfed in — whether we know it or not, or whether we believe it or not.