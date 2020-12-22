If you are older than 50 and sticking closer to home nowadays, bored or just plain curious, SEAGO has an opportunity for you.
Between now and March 30, you can sign up for free online classes and you have more than 170 to choose from, said Nubia Romo, a health and nutrition program coordinator with the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization Area Agency on Aging.
The new program is called GetSetUp and it's available to folks all over the U.S., although SEAGO is the first to offer it in Arizona, Romo said.
"GetSetUp is an online community of people ages 50-plus who want to get more out of life, learn new skills with others, and gain new experiences," she said.
Every day, instructors offer 60 live classes every day and 60 more are going online weekly, she said.
For example, people can learn how to use their iPhone or Android Smartphone, use Google Sheets to organize, budget, dance, recycle crafts, create Excel spreadsheets, make health desserts, manage stress and learn all about the artwork at the Vatican.
Because the classes are live, learners can ask questions and share experiences, Romo said.
"We have GetSetUp until March 30 and we'll see how well the classes go," Romo said.
If they're popular, SEAGO will make an effort to obtain funding to continue the classes, she said.
SEAGO is a non-profit organization that helps local governments find solutions to area-wide problems and links them to state and federal agencies. It also provides programs and assistance to seniors in Graham, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties when it comes to housing, economic development, social services, transportation, the environment, and public transit.