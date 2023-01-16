New Clifton Mayor Laura Dorrell takes office

Laura Dorrell is Clifton’s new mayor. She was chosen by a majority of the Clifton Town Council members at the council’s Jan. 12 regular monthly meeting.
This marks her second full term on the council. She was initially appointed to fill the remainder of Councilman Roy Tyler who moved out of the area. “So I guess you can say I will have served two and a half terms,” Dorrell quipped.
Dorrell is a Greenlee County native. She is a registered nurse and is director of the Gila Health Resources nursing program.
“I appreciate the confidence my fellow council members have in me," she said. "I intend to do the very best to my ability.”
She is also known for her deep involvement in various community programs that affect people of all ages.
Dorrell replaces longtime Mayor Luis Montoya, who recently stepped down. Montoya is highly thought of and respected in the Clifton community. He served several years as the Clifton School District’s superintendent.
Prior to being selected mayor, Dorrell and council members Janette Carrillo and Ray Lorenzo were sworn into office. This is Carrillo’s first term in office while Lorenzo and Dorrell were re-elected.
Although he was absent from the meeting, Anthony James was selected as vice mayor. It took the town clerk some time to reach him until he was eventually contacted. James said he was unaware of the meeting date and would thus not be able to attend the meeting.
Combined dispatches tabled
Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez and Police Chief Omar Negrete strongly questioned why money from a COVID-19 fund will not be released unless the Clifton Police Department dispatch service consolidates with the Greenlee County Sheriff’s dispatch unit.
Each agency has always been independent.
Perez and Negrete were in no mood to accept the consolidation mandates presented by Travis Johnson, from an Arizona state agency. The demands require an agency to field a certain number of calls received yearly by each department.
Neither Clifton’s nor the sheriff’s dispatch units meet the number of calls mandated by Johnson’s office. The town manager and police chief were adamant in pointing out the very rural setting of the police department and the sheriff’s office. They both pointed out they feel it is not acceptable to compare Clifton and Greenlee with larger municipalities. Greenlee is the second smallest and least populated county in Arizona.
An observer in the audience whispered to another audience member that she was angry and disgusted by “Johnson’s pushiness."
"Hell, he’s probably never even come around here and doesn’t know what we deal with," she said. "Things have been working fine the way they are for a lot of years.”
During Call to the Public at the beginning of the meeting Clifton Police Sgt. Shari Aguilar and two police dispatchers addressed the council and told of the many challenges they faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They, too, spoke strongly about COVID funds being withheld.
After much discussion on the subject, which included opinions of Sheriff Tim Sumner, the issue was tabled.
In another agenda item, Perez advised the council there have been some land exchanges with the Freeport McMoRan Inc. copper mining company. FMI owns all of the land in and around Morenci. It also has holdings in Clifton. Perez said three parcel exchanges were in FMI’s benefit. However, an exchange for the town’s current Public Works yard is a fourth exchange and is beneficial to the town. It is valued at $55,000 and thus the exchange “means we come out ahead” in overall value of the parcels, Perez said.
The Clifton Town Council holds its regular monthly meetings on the second Thursday of the month, 2 p.m., at the Clifton Town Hall. The public is encouraged to attend. Meeting agendas are available to the public at least 24 hours before the meeting time.