New Clifton Mayor Laura Dorrell takes office

FROM LEFT: Clifton Mayor Laura Dorrell and Town Council members Ray Lorenzo and Janette Carillo take the oath of office on Jan. 12.

 PHOTO WALT MARES

Laura Dorrell is Clifton’s new mayor. She was chosen by a majority of the Clifton Town Council members at the council’s Jan. 12 regular monthly meeting.

This marks her second full term on the council. She was initially appointed to fill the remainder of Councilman Roy Tyler who moved out of the area. “So I guess you can say I will have served two and a half terms,” Dorrell quipped.

