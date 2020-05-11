Due to continued dry conditions and an increase in wildfire activity through Arizona, the state will be implementing new fire restrictions Tuesday on state-owned and managed lands. Once conditions improve, and the risk of wildfires has been reduced, fire restrictions will be rescinded, and all allowable activities will be permitted to continue.
A violation of posted restrictions could result in citations, fines, jail time or reimbursement of the cost to put out the fire and rehabilitate the fire area.
The Stage 2 fire restrictions are as follows:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove. (Propane and pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills or lanterns that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area of at least six feet or more cleared of flammable material such as grass and brush.)
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building
- Welding or the use of any torch, metal cutting or grinding equipment
- Operating any internal combustion engine, such as a chainsaw or similar power tools
- Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations
- Using fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary devices, which are prohibited year-round
- Recreational target shooting and fireworks are prohibited on state lands year-round.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management would also like you to prepare your home for wildfires. The agency recommends the following:
Take the time to evaluate the risk around your home. Reduce flammable materials around homes and communities.
Rake up dead leaves or needles, pull weeds and mow lawns, trim up your trees, and move anything that will burn away from your home. Creating a buffer between your home and trees, shrubs, undeveloped spaces or other wildland areas, is essential to improving your home’s chance of surviving a wildfire. Not only can this space help slow or stop the spread of wildfire, it also provides a safe place for firefighters to defend your home if conditions allow.
Learn more about current fire restrictions and current fire situations at https://wildlandfire.az.gov.