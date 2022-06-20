The Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era have added a veteran editor to oversee the news operations.
Tom Bodus started work Monday as managing editor of both newspapers. He most recently served as editor-in-chief of the Imperial Valley Press, a daily newspaper in El Centro, Calif.
Bodus’ arrival in Southeastern Arizona is not arbitrary. Courier and Copper Era Publisher Belinda Mills worked with him in El Centro, and named him editor there in 2018.
Mills said she was delighted when he agreed to make the move to Safford.
“Tom has always been my first choice for this job,” she said. “Not only does he bring a wealth of talent and a wide variety of experience to the position, but, like me, he fully appreciates the importance of connecting with the community and delivering stories that are relevant, accurate and compelling.”
Bodus said he intends to hit the ground running.
“Certainly, there’s going to be a bit of a learning curve as I get more acquainted with the back stories and personalities of Graham and Greenlee counties,” he said. “But I believe I have sufficient experience working in smaller communities to flatten that curve fairly quickly.”
“Besides,” he added, “I’ve observed over time that readers in smaller communities have a strong sense of ownership when it comes to their newspapers. If there’s something they think I ought to know, they generally aren’t shy about telling me about it.”
Bodus was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1986.
His publication experience includes associate editor for PORK, a national agricultural magazine originally based in Overland Park, Kansas; editor-in-chief of the Grand Traverse Business Journal, in Traverse City, Mich.; and editor of the now-defunct national trade publications Small Press and Information Entrepreneur.
His wife, Stacy, is the liberal studies coordinator at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, in Calexico, California, where she also teaches English and creative writing. She is an avid quilter, a certified firearms instructor, vice president of the Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association, and incoming president of the El Centro Kiwanis “Early Risers” club.
Tom Bodus’ son, Aaron, is assistant editor of the Argus-Press in Owosso, Mich. Previously, he worked for his dad as sports editor at the Imperial Valley Press.
When Bodus isn’t working — which he promised his wife would occur at least somewhat more regularly — he likes to read, explore, watch movies and follow his favorite sports teams. Regarding the latter, his first loyalties belong to his hometown teams, Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals and the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues, as well as to his alma mater, Mizzou. After that, he gives allegiance to the NFL’s Detroit Lions and the NBA’s Detroit Pistons.
“I grew up watching the St. Louis football Cardinals,” he recalled, “but they left town for Arizona just before I moved to Michigan. Because I no longer had a team in St. Louis, I adopted the Lions. Anyone who knows the history of Lions also knows there’s been a futility in that, but I did have a lot of fun watching Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson play. As for the Pistons, St. Louis hadn’t had a pro team since the ABA (American Basketball Association) folded, so latching on to the Bad Boys was a no-brainer.”
Bodus said he is also fond of thrifting and seeking out new titles for his sizable private music collection.
“I know most people have abandoned physical media in favor of streaming,” he said, “but I still find listening to CDs and records very satisfying. I don’t know, I suppose having a tangible copy of an album reinforces my sense of connection to it.”
“That might also explain my passion for print journalism,” he added. “I truly believe there is still immense power in ink applied to a physical page.”