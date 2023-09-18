Sept. 11 was a day of solemnity and observance throughout America.
This year marked the 22nd anniversary of the devastation and horror brought on by the attacks in New York City, when the towers of the World Trade Center were demolished by two jet airliners piloted by terrorists. Thousands of Americans were killed or badly injured.
Sept. 11 was also a most unique day in Clifton. It marked the placing of a huge soldier silhouette at the trailhead of the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial. The silhouette is a stark reminder of the many, many U.S. military veterans who have suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and have taken their own lives. There remain many more who are still dealing with PTSD.
The 10-foot-tall and 5-foot-wide image commemorates a young Arizona man, a U.S. Army veteran, who lost his battle with depression. He was Adam Hill Gibson. His mother, Annette Hill, is primarily responsible for the giant silhouette and having it transported to Clifton. It was a collaborative effort between Hill, Vietnam veteran Oscar Urrea and the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial Committee.
Mrs. Hill was at the ceremony and spoke of how deeply she appreciates the silhouette having a home where the image will be honored and inspire folks to learn about how rampant suicide among veterans is.
Hill's son served in combat in the Middle East. She echoed what many veterans have said over the years: the Veterans Administration is not doing anywhere as much as it could be.
Urrea, who is a Clifton-Morenci native, said it was a very special event for him. Part of that is the fact he and Annette Hill have known each other for years. He said he learned from her that the silhouette was initially planned to be placed in Gilbert, but installation of the silhouette wound up be subject to various delays. It kept being postponed over the last three years.
Urrea said he learned of the continuous delay and suggested to Annette that she consider sending it to Clifton where he knows the silhouette will be very much appreciated and certainly honored.
The ceremony was held at the Mares Bluff trailhead. It was something of a rough day due to high winds. It was at times quite difficult to hear what Hill and other speakers were saying. But the most important message of the day got through. That was the often tremendous sacrifices made by American women and men for their country.
The event began at 1 p.m, and about 25 people attended. The Clifton Post 28 American Legion Color Guard provided a rifle salute.
Post 28 Chaplain Rudy Campos and Mares Bluff Committee Chairman Steve Guzzo provided invocations.
"She was honored to be present," Urrea said of Hill. "Her son's spirit lives in the area now. It's also a place now that she can come and visit and honor her son."
Hill, a licensed psychologist, is very much involved in seeking to help veterans to deal with what can at times be a multitude of issues. Veteran suicides naturally are an area of emphasis.
Urrea said the silhouette is "most unique" and encourages people, regardless of whether they are veterans, to visit the trailhead.
During the Sept. 11 event, a pair of combat boots — signifying "boots on the ground" — and a photo of Adam were placed at the foot of the silhouette.
A Vietnam vet who was at the event remarked how the boots were a light brown. "I just got used to seeing black boots like we all wore over in the 'Nam. My how things do change."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline:
• Call or text 988
• Chat at 988lifeline.org
Connect with a trained crisis counselor. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24 hours a day, year-round.
Visit the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for more information at 988lifeline.org.
