In an effort to simplify the complicated nature of water rights, Arizona Department of Water Rights announced Aug. 3 the launch of a new interactive online water rights map.

ADWR’s adjudications division deals with the nature, extent and relative priority of water rights in Arizona, one of the most complex areas of water law. The department hopes that by doing away with paper documents and long wait times, they might better serve Arizona residents.

Drone

A Arizona Department of Water Rights adjudications staff member utilizes a drone for detailed mapping in the field.
ADJ-Watersheds-Annual Report 2019

Data regarding the Little Colorado River system and the Gila River system are now accessible through the Arizona Department of Water Rights online interaction site.

Tags

Load comments