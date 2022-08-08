In an effort to simplify the complicated nature of water rights, Arizona Department of Water Rights announced Aug. 3 the launch of a new interactive online water rights map.
ADWR’s adjudications division deals with the nature, extent and relative priority of water rights in Arizona, one of the most complex areas of water law. The department hopes that by doing away with paper documents and long wait times, they might better serve Arizona residents.
Jointly developed by the adjudications and IT departments, the new site allows users to search by SOC number, claimant name or address or simply browse for water rights claims in a given area.
“Water rights claims filed with the department were accessible online, but many customers required assistance in locating copies of their claims because the search process was difficult and cumbersome,” said Joy Hernbrode, assistant director of the adjudications division.
“The new web map allows claimants to more easily locate their SOC. Customers can enter name or address information in the search bar, or just navigate the map to view the area that they are interested in,” Hernbrode said.
The Statement of Claimant Locator Map is one of several created by ADWR staff in recent years to help the public access the department’s vast stores of water-related data more easily. The system is based on information system technology designed by Esri, a company that provides tools to capture, view, edit, manage, analyze and share data in the context of location.