Tabetha Aranda congratulates first place winner Cooper the Corndog Saturday morning as Leah Chavez attaches a traditional hat on the 18-month-old puppy. Lola took home third place honors and Bandit came in third place.
Leah Nabor of Safford preps for her third SalsaFest competition. In 2018 she won third place in the Peoples' Choice and first place in the table presentation categories. In 2019, she won third place in both the Peoples' Choice and Judges' Choice categories.
Dexter Morris of Pima urges 5-year-old Marshal to do his best during the Chihuahua races Saturday at the 2021 SalsaFest.
Photos by Kim Smith Eastern Arizona Courier
Lenny, left, and Lola ran neck and neck Saturday in the Chihuahua races at the 2021 SalsaFest. Lola took home second place honors.
Alyssa Mullenaux, left, and Melissa Green, try to get their dogs Lenny and Bandit to get into the racing mood Saturday morning.
Buck and Jamie Childress of Tucson prepare their salsa ingredients so they can compete in their first-ever SalsaFest competition.
Cecille Price tests out her salsa. Price has competed in four SalsaFest competitions over the years and won a Judges' Choice award in 2010.
Safford resident Daniel Nunley and his dog Chica had a friendly competition with Steve Green and Bandit. Bandit finished third overall in the competition.
Daniel Nunley, Eliana Aguilar and Shaynne Molina, from left, urge on their dogs during the Chihuahua races Saturday.
Rocky was a little bit reluctant to race Saturday until Eliana Aguilar of Safford decide to run the race with him while holding a buddy.
Jason Dixon of Safford gets ready to compete in his first SalsaFest. Among his ingredients - oranges and mangos.
Three generations of Price women, Kaliska, Tonya and Cecille, compete in the 2021 Taste of the Trail Restaurant Salsa Competition.
Lenny was more than eager to compete Saturday in the Chihuahua races.
Steve Green welcomes Bandit across the finish line as Daniel Nunley patiently waits for Chica.
Alyssa Mullenaux shows Lenny where the finish line and his dad are.
Downtown Safford is the place to be this weekend. The 2021 SalsaFest is underway. The Chihuahua races drew large crowds Saturday morning and the SalsaFest Challenge Tent opened at 11 a.m., but there's also a car show underway and live music and other performances. The event runs until 10 p.m.