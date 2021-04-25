The 70th Annual Duncan FFA banquet was held Thursday night. Following dinner, proficiency and chapter awards were handed out, past and active members were honored and the new 2021-2022 officers were announced.
Trending Stories
-
Cameron Orona
-
Ortega bids farewell as Clifton fire chief
-
Duncan man killed in accident; benefit events Saturday
-
Greenlee County officials explore N.M. housing programs
-
Probationer back in jail after discharging weapon
-
Tiny team off and running
-
New Mexico women arrested in York-area mail theft case
-
In My View: Stimulus checks help level field
-
Raul M. Lopez
-
Clifton Hill Climb draws dozens of racers, fans