Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner has asked the county's fleet manager to remove all GPS tracking system equipment from his deputies' vehicles because he believes the equipment is providing false information as to where the vehicles are located and how fast they are going.
Although not opposed to such equipment, Sumner said he'd like to give GPS Trackit an opportunity to correct the issues while he researches competitors' prices.
Sumner sent Fleet Manager Tony Hines an email days after the county released records from GPS Trackit indicating Sumner sometimes drove 18-25 miles an hour over the speed limit on a business trip to Phoenix June 30 and at one time on the same trip hit 39 miles an hour over the speed limit in Bylas.
In his letter to Hines, Sumner wrote, "Due to the errors/inaccuracies you have now been made aware of, it is incumbent upon you for liability to ensure you do not release false information by providing any copies of these reports to anyone. Not only Greenlee County as a whole, but you as the Fleet Manager (Department Head) could be individually held accountable for releasing information knowing it to be false, misleading, inaccurate, and/or erroneous."
Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier immediately responded with his own letter to Sumner in which he points out Sumner has not provided any documents supporting his contention the records were inaccurate.
"I have no reason to question the accuracy of the driving logs generated by the GPSTrackit system. But even if there were some proof that these records are inaccurate, I am aware of no exception to Arizona's public records disclosure law for 'misleading, inaccurate and/or erroneous' records. If you are aware of such an exception, please let me know immediately," Rapier wrote.
He continued: "I have discussed these public records issues with the County Attorney. I am not aware of liability that ensues from complying with the public records law, either to Greenlee County as a whole or the Fleet Manager individually. Are you aware of some theory of liability or accountability that I should know about prior to responding to additional public record's requests?"
In a recent interview, Sumner said he knows the equipment is faulty for several reasons. The tracking unit uses satellites and records a vehicle's speed in one minute intervals. In looking at the reports, there are numerous times in which it reflected he was going zero miles an hour and yet had physically moved down the road.
"Here I traveled .58 - over half a mile down the road - and I was going zero miles a road. That is physically impossible. You can not defy the laws of nature and gravity and physics and everything else. You can't. It's impossible. I'm not that good," Sumner said, pointing to the report.
In addition, Sumner said he has a calibrated and certified radar unit in his vehicle that monitors his speed to ensure he doesn't hit more than 85 miles an hour, which could result in an excessive speed ticket. He insisted he never goes over 85 mph despite the Trackit system indicating he traveled at 88, 89 and 96 mph on that trip.
Moreover, Sumner said the system also lists posted speed limits that are erroneous and has indicated deputies' vehicles are miles away from where they actually are.
Sumner said he realized there were problems with the equipment two years ago and simply stopped monitoring it.
"This is ridiculous. There have been times I saw a vehicle out in the middle of nowhere and it's by the office. It got to the point where I was this is not reliable and I quit using it," Sumner said.
Sumner said the release of the report was orchestrated by a political rival.
He is exploring the possibility of switching to a different system, perhaps the same one used by the county. That system is hooked directly into each individual vehicle's computer so it's much more accurate, Sumner said.
Most, if not all counties in Arizona installed GPS tracking equipment years ago at the suggestion of an insurance pool, Rapier said. Because county employees are aware their driving behavior is being monitored it changes their behavior and counties are able to enjoy lower insurance rates, he said.
When employees speed or allow their vehicles to idle in park too long, the county is notified and the employee is also made aware, Rapier said.
Sumner doesn't deny speeding at times, even when he is not racing to a call, however.
Traveling at the speed limit is actually unsafe because people get nervous, distracted and often slam on their brakes when they see a marked police car, Sumner said.
The week after the June 30 driving report came out, Sumner said he tried an experiment to see what would happen if he drove the speed limit to Phoenix. He almost caused two accidents, he said.
"One vehicle was a white extended cab pickup truck that was behind me and one was a black Camaro that came racing up behind me, saw me and went off the road he hit the brakes so hard. He locked up his brakes in the number one lane as I'm in the number two lane," Sumner said.
Writing a story about his driving that day is "making a mountain out of a mole hill," he said.
"It's dangerous to go the speed limit in a fully marked patrol car. To me it's ridiculous and crazy for me to sit here and to try to have to articulate that and explain that to somebody and it's only Tim Sumner out of every police officer, not only in Arizona, but across this country and it's all politically motivated," Sumner said.