Greenlee County may one day have a much easier time doing business with the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department thanks to a Virtual Customer Service Representative program.
Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier and Supervisor Richard Lunt recently met with representatives from the Arizona Department of Transportation to discuss ways ADOT could improve customer service for county residents.
The county has struggled for a long time to keep MVD in Greenlee County, Rapier said. For years, there used to be an office within the county building, but then it moved out to the Three Way area and was only open once a week.
When COVID-19 struck, the MVD employee went to work for a third party vendor and the state stopped sending anyone to man the office, Rapier said.
While ADOT made many services available online, that just doesn’t work for some people, Rapier said.
The county first approached ADOT about a year ago to try to address the issues and last month’s meeting was a result of those discussions, he said.
ADOT told him they’d be giving a demonstration and he anticipated being shown some sort of a kiosk, but he was wrong.
“They demonstrated a very unique solution,” Rapier said.
The state is anticipating opening up a MVD location in Clifton and Duncan. Customers would walk up to a station where they’d hit a button and get to see and talk to a live representative based in Tucson, Rapier said.
There would be equipment nearby that would give the customer and the representative the ability to scan and send documents back and forth in real time, he said.
There would also be the ability to pay on scene, he said.
While initially skeptical, Rapier said he was sold after ADOT posed a few questions to him.
Would you be happier if you knew you were No. 19 in a queue or No. 300?
Would you be happier if you were No. 19 in a queue being helped by one representative or if you were No. 300 in a queue being helped by 150 representatives?
While county residents wouldn’t be able to take a driving test at the location or have certain inspections done, Rapier said, “Ninety percent of the services provided by ADOT could be done by these types of stations.”
“What we saw we were impressed with,” Rapier said. “We came away feeling this was a good solution. It addresses most of our needs.”
Lunt agreed said he was pleased ADOT took their customer service concerns seriously enough to schedule the demonstration.
Rapier said he was equally impressed that no matter what question they posed, the representatives had already been giving them some thought. Not all of them had been solved, but they were clearly thinking about how to do so, he said.
Doug Pacey, an assistant communications director for customer outreach for ADOT, said the project is still in development, but once more information becomes available, formal announcements will be made.