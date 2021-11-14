The Arizona Attorney General's Office has finished its investigation into alleged open meeting law violations by the Town of Duncan.
"They acknowledged what we said and that we've participated in training and done everything we can so we don't make the same mistakes and they said we just needed to ratify the decisions that were made during the May 25th meeting," said Interim Town Manager Philip Cushman.
Those decisions were ratified on Nov. 10, Cushman said.
"They came back surprisingly fast, I've never seen one go so fast," Cushman said.
"I think we did so well because we were so proactive," Mayor Anne Thurman said.
Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office in May citing four instances in which he thought the Town of Duncan had violated the law. Cushman said they admitted to some of the violations and disputed others in their response, which was filed the last week of October. Town officials informed the AG’s Office they'd held a workshop Sept. 24 on the relevant laws and received training from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns on Oct. 15.
The town spent roughly $12,000 defending itself against Sumner's allegations, Cushman said.
That being the case, Cushman said he hopes Duncan's experience will serve as a warning to both government entities to be careful to follow the rules and to those tempted to file complaints.
"Make sure it's a violation," he said.
In other action last week, the Town of Duncan opened up a municipal savings account for grants, hired Bowman Engineering and passed a resolution thanking Freeport-McMoRan for a $270,000 grant that will be applied to infrastructure improvements.
Under Arizona state law, municipalities must have an engineer on staff and Duncan hasn't in recent years, Thurman said.
The town also announced the Duncan Small Town Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.