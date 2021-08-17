When the pandemic sent kids home from school and later kept them from participating in sports, band and other fun activities, school spirit took a huge hit. There’s a group of students at Morenci High School that are determined to turn things around.
Sonia Roybal, Alicia Cruz, Mya Chacon, Adrianna Deanda, Kristen Tavison and Isabela Seballos were elected to the student body council by their peers after having served on the student council previously.
The all-girl council meets with their teacher advisors, Alexa Aguilera and Ariana Aguilera, every Tuesday at lunch to talk to brainstorm ideas for events and to plan them not only for their fellow students, but the community as a whole.
In years past, they’ve held Easter Egg Hunts, 4th of July activities, highway cleanups and community picnics on top of the normal high school assemblies and dances.
All six of the girls said they ran because they wanted to have more of a say in event-planning and for the seniors, Tavison and Chacon, it was important to make sure they and their 77 classmates have the best year ever.
“I just really want to have a good year and do way more activities than last year because of COVID and I hope this new virus doesn’t mess anything up,” Tavison said.
“We were all isolated for such a long period of time. We did our classes online and when we did come back to school we were on a hybrid schedule so half the students were there for some of the week and half were there on the other. It was really dull,” Chacon said. “We didn’t even have assemblies because they didn’t want us in the gym, we didn’t have any games and events like Knowledge Bowl and other events were cancelled.”
After meeting with Principal Don Goodman, the group already has several ideas on how to raise school spirit.
They hope to bring back the tradition of whitewashing the M on the nearby hill; it’s been three years since it was last done, the girls said.
They also plan to bring the Alma Mater song back to games, both the actual music and the lyrics. They were told that several years ago football players would sing the song to the crowd after games and the crowd would sing it back.
They also hope to get people to start singing the lyrics to the Morenci fight song again, too.
The lyrics to both songs have been handed out to students and are now posted in hallways.
They’re also toying with the idea of having a student section in the football stadium and giving free tickets to kids who dress up for whatever theme they come up with for game day.
The girls think the fact they’re the first all-female student body council in awhile is a plus.
They believe girls tend to be more organized, responsible and harmonious than boys.
“We care a lot more. We feel for others, we care what other people think of our school,” Cruz said. “We take pride in our community. We’re more prideful when it comes to certain things.”