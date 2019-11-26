ALPINE — Last week, the Alpine Ranger District of Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest began a series of burns scheduled to last into December, weather permitting.
On Nov. 21, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests began pile-burning operations in the areas surrounding Cotton Flat that are full of debris from timber sales, according to the district. The burn operations are currently scheduled to continue until Dec. 6.
“Ignitions during snowstorms and/or snow pack are necessary in order to minimize pile creep,” the ASNF announced.
The district cautioned motorists to be careful in the areas around Arizona State Highway 180 and Forest Road 275 as smoke may be present and could affect visibility.
“Lingering smoke may be present for up to one week after ignitions are complete. Fire managers will monitor the area while smoke is present. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures,” officials said.
Those with questions related to the pile burning are directed to contact the Alpine Ranger District at 928-339-5000.