CLIFTON — In a world faced with terrorism and outbreaks of new viruses, it can be easy to forget the leading cause of death in the United States is heart disease.
This February is American Heart Month in the United States and the American Heart Association is reaching out to everyone.
“On the first Friday of every February, which is designated as American Heart Month, the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast,” Heart Association officials said. “From landmarks to news anchors and neighborhoods to online communities; this annual groundswell unites millions of people for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke.”
It’s a worthy cause to champion. In the United States alone, one person dies from the disease every 37 seconds, which translates to 647,000 American deaths a year according to the Center for Disease control, or one in four deaths.
It’s not just predominantly one demographic either. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for most ethnicities as well, both male and female across the board.
This year the Heart Association is choosing to focus on the disease affecting women in a campaign named, “Go Red for Women.”
“Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s global initiative to end heart disease and stroke in women. Launched in 2004 to close the gap in awareness, Go Red quickly expanded into a worldwide movement dedicated to removing the barriers women face to achieving good health and wellbeing,” officials said.
The month is full of a number of sponsored events and awareness movements targeting heart disease. On Feb. 7, the Heart Association is asking everyone to wear red for National Wear Red Day to promote education and raise awareness of heart disease.
For more information visit https://newsroom.heart.org/events/february-2020-american-heart-month-and-go-red-for-women.