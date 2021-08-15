One of them started out their career with a dare and a bribe. The other worked his way to the stage via the kitchen. Both haven't looked back since.
Comedians Keith Ellis and Jay Penn will be taking to the stage Aug. 21 at the Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion in Clifton. Legion Commander John Freida said he booked the Phoenix residents as part of his promise to get the community and the legion more involved with one another.
The men, who will be taking the stage separately, described their style of comedy as "clean."
Penn, who sells cars for a living, said he tends to joke around about family life. Ellis, who just wrapped up a six-week electrical job, said he tends to joke about his perceptions on life in general - growing up, family, marriages, growing old, the government.
As a kid Ellis said he was constantly watching TV and trying to imitate the people he saw and he had a knack for making people laugh. As he grew older, he used humor to fend off bullies.
"I was small in high school and all I had was the power of my tongue, I could make them laugh," Ellis said.
He moved to Phoenix from Indiana in the early 80s and took a job operating heavy equipment. One night he went to a club and a buddy offered him $100 to enter a comedy contest.
He placed second.
From there, Ellis said he started to hit open mic nights and those led to paying gigs at night clubs and events further and further from home. He's done shows in Europe and over the last two years, on cruise ships.
"Over time, I got stronger and stronger and stronger," Ellis said.
His success as a comedian also led him to some parts in movies. In 1992, he was a stand-in for actor Michael Beach, who played Al Boulet on NBC's E.R. and appeared in the movies Lean on Me, Waiting to Exhale, Soul Food and Aquaman.
He loves what he does, but the goal isn't to become famous, Ellis said.
"I don't worry about hitting the big time. I'm happy whatever happens, I'm cool," Ellis said. "I'm at the point where I can take jobs if I want or turn them down if I don't. I just want to be humble and happy."
The best nights are those nights when "I've given 100%, sweated on stage and people say 'I want you to come back,'" Ellis said.
Penn, another Indiana native, said he grew up wanting to be a comedian and was a big fan of Richard Pryor, Robin Williams and Bill Cosby.
In the early 90s he took a job in the kitchen of a comedy club because he loved comedy and was biding his time. Since he was always making his co-workers laugh, he was finally invited up to the stage.
He was such a hit, he became the club's master of ceremonies and spent three or four years warming up the crowd with one liners before moving on.
Penn eventually moved to Phoenix in the early 2000s, where he's won Funniest Person in the Valley three times. He's opened for Larry the Cable Guy, Jim Breuer and Billy Ray Cyrus.
"I worked with Jim Breuer at colleges before he was on Saturday Night Live, in fact that was right before he auditioned," Penn said.
Fifteen years ago he was on the road a lot, but once his family started to grow, he started to cut back. Nowadays he's doing 10-15 gigs a year.
"Some people golf. This is it for me, it's my release," the married father of three said.
Penn said his show could be rated as PG or PG-13 and explained it's actually harder to come up with clean material than dirty.
"Bill Cosby could sit in a chair for two-hours and make you laugh the whole time, that was genius-level," Penn said.
His whole goal is making people laugh and forget life for awhile, Penn said.
"I don't care if there are five people or 1,000 in the audience, it's all the same as long as I can make them happy," Penn said.
That's not to say that he'd turn down fame and fortune. Although he's 51, Penn pointed out Rodney Dangerfield's breakout role in Caddyshack happened when he was 59.
It's part of the reason why he still books gigs, he said.
"I would love for it to happen, but I've got to be ready," Penn said.