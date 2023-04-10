Many families with infants took advantage of the opportunity for a family photo with the Easter Bunny on Saturday. Here Brian Brinkley, far right, sits for a picture with his 4-month-old son, Brian Jr., and his wife, Angel.
The 5- to 7-year-olds get their turn at the Morenci Community Center's annual Easter Egg Hunt, held Saturday evening at DeGrazia Park.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
FROM LEFT: Erika Phillips and her children, Axel James, 7 months, and Skyler James, 6, examine their loot at Saturday's Easter Egg Hunt at DeGrazia Park in Morenci.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
The Easter Bunny cradles Felix Manrique, 2 months, while posing for a photo on Saturday.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
The Easter Bunny held many infants on Saturday, including 5-week-old Addie Jacobson.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
Lucia Quinones, age 2, looks serious as she prepares to fill her Easter basket on Saturday.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
Lucy, age 2, discovers a treat inside an Easter egg on Saturday.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
Once Easter eggs were picked clean, the shells were left behind.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
Alaia Cole, 1, clutches an egg matching her shirt at Saturday's Easter Egg Hunt at DeGrazia Park in Morenci.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
A couple of older kids survey Saturday's activities at DeGrazia Park from perches in one of the trees.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
The shiny, golden eggs (lower left) were the most coveted prizes of the day at Morenci's annual Easter Egg Hunt.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
Kids systematically clear the field during Saturday's Easter Egg Hunt at DeGrazia Park in Morenci.
The Easter Bunny paid a call to Morenci's DeGrazia on Saturday evening, where the Morenci Community Center staged its annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Dozens of kids and their families were on hand to meet the egg-toting rabbit and to vie for treasures contained within hundreds of plastic eggs.
The egg hunts were divided among age groups. The youngest kids, up to age 4, went first. They were followed by the 5- to 7-year-olds and then the 8- to 10-year-olds.
Most of eggs scattered through the grassy section of the park contained candy and various trinkets, but among them were a small number of golden Easter eggs that contained slips of paper with numbers on them that corresponded to large prizes available at a table near the grandstand. The prizes were supplied by Freeport McMoRan.
Kids could be observed enthusiastically scouting the park for these coveted capsules and planning their route in advance of the hunt.
There was similar enthusiasm, especially among the youngest kids, to have a photo taken with the Easter Bunny. There was still a sizable line when the time came that the affable giant rabbit needed to take a break.
"Even bunnies get tired," one of the community center staffers advised the kids.