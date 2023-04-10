The Easter Bunny paid a call to Morenci's DeGrazia on Saturday evening, where the Morenci Community Center staged its annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Dozens of kids and their families were on hand to meet the egg-toting rabbit and to vie for treasures contained within hundreds of plastic eggs. 

