Little yellow plastic ducks emerge from beneath the Zorrilla Bridge in Clifton at the start of the annual Duck Race on June 10. Volunteers stand in the water to help ducks in the event should they become hung up on trees and bushes along a bank of the San Francisco River. Although it is among the eight fastest running rivers in North America, the river is flowing slow and shallow at present.
The end of the Duck Race on June 10 in Clifton finished just upstream from the railroad bridge that spans the San Francisco River. At times the river runs bank to bank, but it was running quite shallow on the day of the race. Volunteers and observers focus their attention on Steve Ahmann (white shirt, brown hat) who receives a duck from a volunteer (in blue) posted along a river bank. Two open lying on rocks boxes contain ducks that have already been scooped from the water.
PHOTO WALT MARES
The annual duck race in Clifton probably would not have worked if it had been held a month ago.
Through much of the month of May, the San Francisco River was running almost bank to bank. When it runs high, it also runs hard. It is one of the eight fastest-running rivers in North America, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Not so on June 10. The San Francisco was quite shallow and slow. It was ideal for the duck race, which was sponsored by the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce.
The event was a smashing success, according to a chamber spokesman. It had more participation than that of any of the previous duck-related events.
There were 189 involved this year. Participants paid $10 to enter one of the little, yellow plastic ducks. Numbers were printed on the bottom of the ducks. That number corresponded with a written list of each person who sponsored a duck. The first duck to reach the finish point was declared the winner.
The winning entry finished well ahead of the rest of the floating plastic flock. The names of the winner and top finishers were not available as of press time.
The distance from start to finish was about a half mile. The event started at the historic Zorrilla Bridge situated between U.S. 191 and Park Avenue.
The ducks were released under the bridge. About 40 yards downstream volunteers carried long poles to unsnag the entrants along in the event any of them became caught up in some of the shrubbery situated along the river bank. There are places where trees and bushes dip into the river.
According to Steve Ahmann, who led the duck race event, "I think it was our best effort yet."
He added:"I think we did a pretty good job."
He said he was referring to the many volunteers who worked hard to make the effort a success. That included Kelly Baker, a long-time member of the Morenci Board of Education. She was at the finish line to help retrieve ducks from the river.
Also among those involved was Sarah Sayles, director of the Gila Watershed Partnership.
Sayles, some GWP staff members and volunteers from the public performed a river cleanup earlier that day. They collected about 645 pounds of trash. The cleanup was different from those in the past. This time crews headed downriver from the North Clifton RV Park, rather than working upriver from the park.
Sayles said crews covered about two miles along the river.