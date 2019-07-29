SPRINGERVILLE — The lighting-caused Bagnal fire was discovered Friday, July 26, and is burning on the Lakeside Ranger District of the Apache Sitgreaves National Forests.
It started as a single snag and has steadily increased to 50 acres burning in grass and ponderosa pine.
The wildfire is located one mile southwest of Show Low and bordered on the east by Forest Service road 140, on the north and west by 136 and 300 on the south. Fire managers expect the Bagnal fire to continue its slow and steady growth even with the possibility of precipitation over the next few days.
The Bagnal fire poses no danger to structures or other local infrastructure. However, smoke is likely to become more visible over the coming days as the fire spreads.
U.S Forest Service reported that four engines, a dozer and one wildland firefighter crew have been assigned to fight the fire. Wildland fire crews plan to continue improving roads and other designated perimeters.
For questions or concerns contact Doreen.ethelbah-gatewood@usda,gov, call 928-205-9603, visit the ASNFs website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/asnfs, join the conversation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/apachesitreavesnfs or follow Twitter @A_SNFs.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is not currently in fire restrictions. Visitors are reminded to be very careful with fire. Never leave a fire unattended, even for a short time.