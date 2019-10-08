SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is planning a pair of prescribed burns in the Springerville and Alpine districts this month.
The ANSF released an announcement last week that 7,382 acres in prescribed burns will take place in the districts sometime in early October, weather permitting.
“Ignitions will be conducted in the Wallow West prescribed area 2B; Township 4N, Range 28 East; and in Township 5N, Range 28 East,” ASNF wrote.
As with most prescribed burns, this fire is meant to reduce the amount of available fuels for potential wildfires, in this case, the area of the 2011 Wallow wildfire, which became the largest fire in the state’s history at 733 square miles burned.
“Once ignition occurs, crews will be on the scene until there is no longer a threat of escape from the project boundaries. Fire managers may cancel operations if conditions become unfavorable,” ASNF wrote.
For more information contact the ANSF supervisor’s office at 928-333-6200.