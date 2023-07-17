With the disastrous effects of the Bear Wallow fire of 2011, one might presume there is nothing left to burn in the northern Greenlee County area where that record-breaking conflagration began. That is not at all the case. The Campbell Fire, caused by lightning, is now burning in that same area.
The Campbell Fire had encompassed about 1,400 acres as of Sunday, July 16.
According to Michael Baca, spokesman for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, the Campbell is being closely monitored by Forest Service personnel. Baca said at present there is zero containment but there are four firefighting crews, five fire engines, two helicopters, two bulldozers and two water tenders ready to deal with it.
The Forest Service is also using something not known to have even been used previously on the Apache. The USFS is using Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSDs). The PSDs are flown into certain areas using drones. The spheres are discharged from drones and explode upon contact with the ground. That sets off fires in in designated areas that add to the controlled burn areas. Their use makes it possible to reach areas that would be extremley difficult, if not impossible, for firefighters to reach.
There are actually two forests in ASNF. The Campbell fire is in the Apache, which covers about two-thirds of Greenlee County in eastern Arizona. . The blaze is currently six miles southwest of Alpine and about 90 road miles from Clifton-Morenci. There is not yet a great amount of smoke and so far there have not been any delays or closures of U.S. 191, also known as the Coronado Trail, Baca said.
Skies in the area have brought a cloud cover and there was some precipitation in the Campbell Fire area on Saturday, but chances of any more rain are at the most 20 percent, said Baca.
The monsoon season that brings heavy rains has begun and it is hoped there will soon be more precipitation. However, there have recently been heavy cloud covers over areas such as those around Clifton, but there has been a total lack of rainfall.
Baca explained that there has been quite a bit of growth of grass and other small vegetation in the land devastated by the Bear Wallow Fire 12 years ago. Adding to that are trees that were not completely burned in the Bear Wallow and are literally adding fuel to the fire.
The Bear Wallow Fire was the largest ever wildfire in Arizona. It consumed more than a half million acres. It occurred in northern Greenlee, which borders New Mexico. The fire spread into New Mexico where it burned more than 15,000 acres. It spread toward Luna, N.M., where Luna Lake is located. It is a popular fishing spot for many folks in Greenlee County. Fortunately, the immediate Luna area was spared from the fire.
Smoke from the Wallow Fire blanketed Clifton-Morenci for more than a month and affected places as far away as Minnesota and other parts of the Great Lakes area. There were national news reports that the smoke was causing a serious negative effect on air quality and causing breathing problems for people around the Great Lakes.
The fire began on May 29, when two Tucson men who were reportedly experienced campers failed to extinguish their campfire with water or dirt. Instead they dropped a candy wrapper on what had been their campfire. They said that since the wrapper did not burn or melt they presumed the fire was extinguished. They were obviusly quite wrong.
It was not until July 8 that the fire was completely contained. The U.S Forest Service spent millions of dollars battling the blaze. Forest Service officials said at the time there was no way to estimate the cost of the damage to the forest. They pointed out as an example that thousands of acres on mountains and hillsides that had aspen trees that attracted tourists when the aspen leaves turned colors in the fall. That brought many tourists to the Alpine area. Not any more.
To this day, there are nothing but burned remnants. In places like Alpine, once known for the spectacular sight of turning aspen in the fall, there is nothing more than tall black stumps on hillsides.
Coincidentally, Michael Baca is named after his father. The senior Baca worked for the Forest Service at the time the Wallow Fire occurred. At the time he shook his head as he commented to The Copper Era, "Man, little did they (the campers) know what they had set in motion. It was almost impossible to fathom, and at times seemed impossible to stop. It just kept growing and growing. Heaven help us."