Art Depot, a nonprofit arts council in Clifton, has awarded its first two scholarships ever.
Raelynn Peshlakiai, a Morenci High School student and soon to be first generation university student, was awarded the Molli Haught Memorial Culinary Arts Scholarship for her delicious homemade rolls.
Peshlakai, a senior with aspirations in the nursing field, and who enjoys marching band, playing instruments, photography, and reading greatly impressed the judges with her radiant smile, presence, and baking prowess.
When asked what advice she would offer to current and future students, Peshlakai replied, “Don’t let what others have to say reflect on what you do with your future. As long as you tell yourself you can do it, you can do it.”
The Amber Reyes Memorial Fine Arts Scholarship was awarded to Diana Church for her breath-taking digital portrait.
Church, who comes from a family of various artists will pursue her degree in art. During the judging, the judges were fascinated by the knowledge, skill and passion that Church exhibited during her presentation.
When asked what advice she would impart, Church said, “People start bad at something, but keep going. As you grow and make connections, practice and develop passion, there’s no limit on what you can accomplish.”
Reyes was a 26-year-old wife, mother and Morenci artist who taught art and Sunday school. She lost her life to a brain aneurism in February 2020. Haught was a long-time teacher and Duncan resident who died of cancer in August 2020.
Both scholarships will presented to the recipients during Morenci High School’s award ceremony, Friday May 21 at 6 p.m.