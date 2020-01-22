ALPINE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests have begun a series of pile burns that will last well into late first quarter.
In a release, the ASNF announced it began pile burning in the Alpine Ranger District on Jan. 13. With cooperation from weather, those burns are scheduled to continue until March 15.
“The units consist of piled debris which are left over from the recent timber sales surrounding the community of Alpine. Ignitions during snow storms and/or snow pack are necessary in order to minimize pile creep,” ASNF officials said.
Normal precautions for visitors and motorists apply during the pile burns. There will be smoke visible from the community of Alpine and along U.S. Highway 180 and Forest Road 275.
“Lingering smoke may be present for up to one week after ignitions are complete. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures,” officials said.
For more information contact the Alpine Ranger District at 928-339-5000 or e-mail as_portal_comments@usda.gov.