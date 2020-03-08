SPRINGERVILLE – Fencing within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will get some much-needed love, thanks to a partnership between several organizations.
A sum of $500 has been provided by the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Arizona State Chapter Superfund in order to maintain habitat fencing in the ASNF. “The project will perform maintenance on four existing fences installed in 2003 for the protection of wet meadow habitats on the Springerville District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests,” the ASNF wrote. “Thank you, National Wild Turkey Federation AZ State Chapter, Honeywell International Inc., and AZ Game and Fish Department, for your partnership in the protection and management of natural resources on lands we manage.”
Founded in 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation helps in the conservation and hunting practices of the birds. In the United States, there are six different species of wild turkeys; populations exist across the nation with the exception of Alaska. Half of those species may be found within Arizona, two natively.
You can find more about the NWTF online at https://www.nwtf.org/.