CLIFTON — Firefighting is an honorable if dangerous profession, and the forest service is looking for a few good women.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, along with the USDA for the Southwestern Region, have announced the agencies are currently seeking, “career-focused women or other individuals to become temporary, seasonal employees, and on-call wildland firefighters” for the 2020 Arizona wildfire season.
The ASNF wrote that the positions are on call and will support wildfire operations during the summer. ASNF also noted the positions offer the opportunity for permanent employment and career advancement.
“If you are selected for this opportunity, your first assignment will be to attend and complete the Women in Wildland Fire Boot Camp,” the ASNF announced. “The boot camp will provide comprehensive, formal training and orientation. Upon successfully completing this training, each person will receive a Wildland Firefighter certification and be eligible to apply for a temporary position.”
Interested parties must also meet a certain level of qualification to apply, including physical and mental fitness, a work capacity test and meet the age requirement of 18-37 in order to qualify.
For more information find the region's website online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r3/home.