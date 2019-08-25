SPRINGERVILLE — There's a new deputy in town as the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests brings in a new deputy director.
The Forest Service have brought in Robert Gump to serve as the new acting deputy forest supervisor for the ASNF.
“The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests would like to express a warm welcome to Rob Gump, our new acting deputy forest supervisor for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Supervisor’s Office in Springerville,” the ASNF wrote. “Rob is coming to us from the Bitterroot National Forest in Hamilton, Mont., where he served as planning, vegetation and wildlife forest staff officer.”
Gump replaces outgoing Deputy Forest Supervisor Wendy Jo Haskins, who's taken a job in the regional office in Albuquerque, N.M. Haskins had served in the position since 2015.
“Wendy Jo is a valuable asset to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and she will be greatly missed,” ASNF Forest Supervisor Steve Best said.
Gump will be joining the ASNF team within the next two weeks. His reporting date is scheduled for Sept. 9.