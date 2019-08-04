DUNCAN — Controlling one’s environment is the best way to ensure a successful garden, and this month's Master Gardener workshop can help.
The topic of the August workshop is backyard greenhouses, and participants will be learning the ins and outs of having their own hothouse.
The workshop will be held Aug. 10, at 9 a.m., at the Greenlee County Annex in Duncan.
“We will begin with a morning presentation on all aspects of greenhouse construction design and construction, the types of structures and the many options regarding materials and accessories,” program coordinator Bill Cook said. “By lunchtime, you should have a solid understanding of the many options and which will best suit your intended purpose. We will also discuss plant materials, water quality, soil mixes, fertilizers and crops.”
Following a break for lunch, the class then moves on for a tour of local greenhouses, showcasing different designs and purposes for instruction. The tour will run until 3 p.m.
The fee for the workshop is $10 for the general public and free for students enrolled in the Master Gardener Program. Participants should plan to pack a lunch for the noon break.
Parties interested in information on this or future Master Gardener classes can contact Cook at wrc@email.arizona.edu or 928-359-2261.