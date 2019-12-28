PHOENIX — While everyone’s wallets are probably feeling a little lighter following the holidays, the current economic situation in the state seems bright.
The Governor’s Office reported that Arizona had surpassed 300,00 jobs added to the private sector since 2015 and was ranked fourth best in the nation for economic momentum.
Among the big job contributors that helped the state reach that rank in the past few years include 1,100 jobs added with Microsoft Datacenters and 2,200 jobs eventually following the construction of the Lucid Motors electric vehicle plant in Casa Grande that the Copper Era reported on in December. In a press release, Governor Doug Ducey’s Office estimated that the plant would produce a projected 4,800 jobs by 2029.
Arizona has proven a popular destination for the tech industry that’s been growing in the past few years. The Governor’s Office reported that Arizona’s tech sector is growing 40-percent faster than the United States overall.
“Arizona embraces innovation and tech growth,” Gov. Doug Ducey announced in a tweet in September. “With more than 9,800 tech establishments throughout the state, Arizona is ranked in the top five for total new net tech business establishments added between 2017 and 2018.”
More recently, he bragged about the state’s rainy day fund breaking $1 billion and called 2019 a “banner year.”
Tucson is thus far the biggest winner in the job growth category, with a reported 90 percent increase in tech sector jobs in the past five years. That also includes the highest tech industry wage growth in that period, increasing by 29 percent to $90,528.
There’s also been a jump statewide in manufacturing job growth, to the highest level in 30 years according to the governor’s office, which reported that, “Data shows Arizona exported $19.5 billion worth of goods in 2018 and the state’s manufacturing employment increased 9 percent from 2014 to 2018— compared to the national average of 4 percent.”
See detailed employment statistics online at the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity at https://oeo.az.gov/.