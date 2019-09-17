PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced that it is now accepting applications for Heritage Fund grants.
The grant, which was approved through a voter initiative in 1990 and funded through Arizona Lottery sales, provides funding for conservation efforts in the state.
“In addition to local, county, state, federal and tribal governmental agencies, school districts and public charter schools, the department welcomes nonprofit organizations to apply for a Heritage Grant as eligible applicants. This eligibility applies to any nonprofit group that meets the internal revenue service definition of a 501(c) organization,” AZGFD stated in a release.
Any applicable organizations will be able to apply for grants up to $380,000. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
Those interested in applying for these grants can brush up on the details online at https://www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/HeritageFund/grantapply/. Recipient projects must be localized to the state of Arizona.
Grant proposals can be submitted to ldehart@azgfd.gov or mailed to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Faxed applications will not be accepted.