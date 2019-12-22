FLAGSTAFF — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward leading to the arrest of poachers on the Kaibab Plateau.
The AZGFD issued a press release last week detailing a poaching incident involving at least 3 individuals and a mule deer in Game Management Unit 12AW. The animal was reportedly left for waste and the poachers made no attempt to hide the body.
“Someone may have seen these three individuals in the area,” AZGFD Wildlife Manager Todd Buck said. “We need assistance from the public to identify the individuals responsible. This is the action of a criminal — no true sportsman would leave game in the field to rot.”
The AZGFD wrote that there were several active hunts as well as sportsman scouting in the area for future hunts at the time the incident occurred. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $1,500. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.
Parties with information can contact the AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700.